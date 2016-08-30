Photos: Obinim, Church members petition God over alleged fraud case

The founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim over the weekend led his congregants to lift up a prayer to God to expose persons who are behind the alleged fraud case which led to his detention.

The man of God became the subject of several media reportage following his arrest and detention by personnel of the Ghana Police Service over an alleged fraud case.

Bishop Obinim while addressing his church members after his release on enquiry bail last week promised to deal with his accuser spiritually.

At a church service at his Kumasi branch, the Mr Obinim led the congregation to petition God to expose the lies in the alleged fraud case.

Below are photos from the church service: