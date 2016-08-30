Ghana Dance Festival 2016: Dance Takes Centre Stage In September

September promises to be an exciting month as dance takes centre stage with over 14 dance events designed to mark the celebration of the 2nd annual Ghana Dance Festival.

Unlike last year where fewer events and activities happened over a period of three months, this year’s edition of the Ghana Dance Festival has more events, but condensed into one month of celebration. Beginning with a Grand Launch on Thursday, September 1, Ghana will be dancing to different dance forms, catering to different targets throughout the month before it is brought to an end on Sunday, October 1 with a Grand Finale.

According to Robert Klah, CEO of CAiM, organisers of the Ghana Dance Festival, “this year’s celebration is themed Dance for Peace. And prior to the event launch, dancers are being sensitized on making a peace statement with their dance.” With regards to the number of events, he said “dance is too big to be celebrated with one event. That is why we call it a festival, a series of dance events. Dance means different things to different people, and so it is only fair that for an annual program of this nature, events are organised to cater to our differences.”

The celebration comes with the following events: Ballroom Soiree, Highlife Jam, Old Skuul Jam, Dance Aerobics, Club Jam, Salsa Congress, Street Dance Exhibition, Praise Dance, Dance Movie Show, Traditional Dance Exhibition/Dance Production, Dance Seminars, and Dance Workshops.

All dancers and lovers of dance are thus encouraged to participate in the festival as it seeks to promote dance, dancers, dance institutions and their works, locally and internationally. Details of the various dance events, such as date, venue and time are available on social media- DanceteraTV (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) or Ghana Dance Festival (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). The events will officially be telecast on Dancetera TV- the official mouth piece for dance in Ghana.

Ghana Dance Festival is organised by CAiM (Creative Arts in Motion) and it is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, as well as the Ghana Dancers Association. For more information, contact CAiM on +233 50 667 9491, or Ghana Dance Festival on social media.