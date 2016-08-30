Za-Gu-Nor Returns with ‘Love Of My Life’ Single

Volta Region-based popular hiplife artiste, Za-Gu-Nor Selasi, is back on the music scene with his new hit single titled 'Love Of My Life', yet to be released later next month.

Fused with Afro-pop and hiplife feel, the song will be Za-Gu-Nor's first official single from his upcoming album.

This track is no doubt a hit, and will definitely get fans dancing just like his other hits.

The 'Love Of My Life' song is on his new album titled 'African Project'.

His publicist, Tony Bebli of Starr FM, said, “Za-Gu-Nor has come a very long way as an artiste and I believe this song shares his success story so far. It's going to be a hit.”

As a recording artiste, Za-Gu-Nor can best be described as multi-talented and a versatile artiste with a vision.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, the artiste mentioned that whilst on break from the music scene to further his education, he was busily doing collaboration with other artistes and working behind closed doors on his new album.

According to him, with changes in his style of play and performance, he is ready to register his name permanently on the music scene.

The Kpando-based hiplife artiste who raps in Ewe, Ga and Twi has so far in his musical career performed on a number on musical events like Hitz FM Easter Street Jam at Keta, Asogli Yam Festival in Ho, among others.

He has also worked with some of the well-known hiplife icons such as Stay Jay, Screw Face, Eugene of Praye fame and a host of others.

Za-Gu-Nor disclosed that he has started laying the foundation to bring a major facelift to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, adding that he is currently working with a number of artistes on his upcoming album, aimed at flying high the flag of Volta Region.

He told BEATWAVES in a chat that “everything is set for the release of the single onto the music market. The much-awaited video will also be ready soon.”

A graduate from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Za-Gu-Nor Selasi says he is grateful to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afe Lotto, Joseph Ayivor, who is the brain behind his successful musical career.

By George Clifford Owusu