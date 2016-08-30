Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 30 August 2016

Natasha Odoi Wins 2016 Voice Factory

By Daily Guide
Natasha Odoi (left) receiving her prize from the organisers
Natasha Odoi (left) receiving her prize from the organisers


Natasha Odoi emerged winner of the third edition of Citi FM's music talent hunt reality show dubbed Voice Factory: Gospel Edition.

She beat competition from three others – Kakra Mills Robertson, Elizabeth Joseph and Godslove Cudjoe – to win the ultimate prize of GH¢5, 000.

Unlike the previous rounds, the judges – JB Allotey, Edinam Brice Davis and KK Kabobo – had a 100 percent say in who emerged winner at the finale which was held at the forecourt of Citi FM.

The event saw gospel songstress Ohemaa Mercy, who was a guest judge, and The Preachers treat the crowd to melodious tunes which definitely set the pace for the contenders.

The contestants exhibited their singing exuberance in three rounds of ministration to the scrutiny of the judges.

The audience, however, was under no pressure to pick a winner and they made good use of their dancing shoes and sang along with the four, especially during the praise round of ministrations.

When it was all said and done, Natasha was adjudged the winner, with Godslove coming in second, Elizabeth third and Kakra fourth.

General News

