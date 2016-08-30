Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 30 August 2016 11:36 CET

Stop comparing my concert to that of Sarkodie – Shatta Wale

Source: Nydjlive.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has begged of critics to stop comparing his recently held concert at the Indigo at the 02 to that of multi BET Award nominee Sarkodie.

The musician on Saturday evening shared a post on Facebook stating the BET Award winner “killed” his show and so did he “make a statement”.

According to the artiste, moments like these were great times for Ghanaians to celebrate and to push “our music to the next level rather than doing comparison”.

This comes as a result of attempts by entertainment critics to find out who among the two (Sarkodie and Shatta Wale) had a larger audience during their concerts at the same venue.

Organizer of both shows, Akwaaba Music explained that in as much as Shatta Wale had a larger audience, it was understandable since both shows were held at different seasons winter and summer.

“March is winter time and August is summer time so sometimes you have to measure both but I would say the shows were wonderful adverts for Ghana”

Shatta Wale over the weekend put together a splendid show as he gave London a performance worth their money.

See his post below:

