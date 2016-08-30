Michelle Danso Wins 2016 Miss Ghana South Africa

The inaugural Miss Ghana South Africa pageant in association with the Ghana High Commission took place this past Saturday, 27 August 2016, at a glitzy black tie gala dinner at the Bryanston Country Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, which saw 21 year old final year University of Witwatersrand Industrial Psychology student, Michelle Danso, take the crown.

The sold out event was hosted by prominent radio Programs Manager, Tony Soglo, and Communication Specialist, Nonye Omotola. The event was attended by dignitaries such as His Excellency, Kwesi Ahwoi, and members of his esteemed Ghana High Commission team. Former SABC Chairperson, Ellen Tshabalala and reigning Miss South Africa 2015 1stPrincess, Refilwe Mthimunye, formed part of the judging panel alongside businessmen Anthony Afordofe of Akweni Construction and Project Management, Mckevin Ayaba Founding Partner of Africa Business Radio and accomplished registered pharmacist, Dr Ralph Tetty-Amlalo.

Reigning Mrs Tshwane 2015 and Mrs Africa International 2016, Refilwe Fosu-Amoah, played a key role alongside the organisers as Pageant Coordinator, taking the finalists under her wing and managing their activities.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the successful launch of the inaugural Miss Ghana South Africa pageant. It’s been a concept 6 years in the making and we believe we have laid a strong foundation for the longevity of this pageant in South Africa and we look forward to journeying with Michelle Danso over the next year. Congratulations to all the finalists. Every one of them would have made a fitting winner. We would also like to extend a big thank you to His Excellency and the Ghana High Commission for partnering with us and to all the sponsors and team members who came on board.” expresses Mavis Anim and Sheila Afari, co-founders and organisers of Miss Ghana South Africa.





