Johnnie Hughes; Championing Broadcasting Excellence On 3Fm 

Johnnie Beresford Hughes is usually a casual and unassuming man. My few encounters with the broadcaster, have been humbling experiences, as his humility and will to teach is overwhelming.

Many readers will remember Johnnie Hughes as one of the leading faces, first on Viasat 1 TV as Host of The Goodlife Game Show and then on TV Africa as Host of the Rundown Show, until he left at the end of 2015 to join MG group's 3FM.

His move to 3FM was considered as a new chapter and step in his career and since December 2015, Johnnie Hughes has written this chapter with stories of Excellence. Johnnie Hughes' stay at 3FM began as he sat in for ace broadcaster, Paul Adom- Otchere on the station's news and current affairs drive show. This task was performed with enough dexterity to gain him a permanent slot when Paul Adom Otchere exited.

After proving himself on that slot, Johnnie Hughes proceeded to begin a community rights advocacy show, "Community Connect" on the station. The success of the show ran on defending the rights of ordinary Ghanaians being oppressed in the community; revealing the evils perpetrated by big corporations at the expense of well meaning citizens, while praising the good deeds of the same. Community Connect received a lot of accolades as many ills were corrected due to the show.

Following the success of this show, Johnnie Hughes was saddled with a heavier task. The broadcaster and poet was put in charge of the station's no-holds-barred elections analysis show; "Election Zone", on which he interviews leading personalities involved in this year's Presidential and Parliamentary elections and brings superior historic insights, unrivalled line up of experts and a candid outlook of the facts to his listeners.

The show which is speculated to be one of the highest rated on the station, has had major guests from the political arena; a tall list which includes, Brigette Dzogbenuku Vice Presidential candidate of the PPP, Dr. Edward Mahama of the PNC, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokeswoman for the NDC Campaign 2016, H. E. William Hanna ( EU head of delegation to Ghana) and many more. The show also recently hosted a debate between the aspirants of the heavily contested Korle Klottey parliamentary seat.

Aside from his exploits on radio, Johnnie Hughes has also made great impact on other branches of the MG-Group. Johnnie Hughes is credited for impeccably hosting the 3foundation launch which coincided with the June 3 disaster anniversary and more recently the launch of Ghana's Most Beautiful's tenth season.

With just a few months of hardwork, Johnnie Hughes has walked himself in many desirable spots, while making a bigger claim for himself as a broadcaster. As a young writer I feel the need to share stories like his, to inspire youth into hardwork.

The smooth-voiced Broadcaster and professional emcee for both corporate and private functions is live on 3fm 92.7, week days at 5:00pm and he tweets @hughes_3fm.