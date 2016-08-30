Yvonne Chaka Chaka headlines African Legends night

South African music superstar Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been announced as the Headline Artiste for this year's Vodafone African Legends Night organized by Global Media Alliance.

Yvonne becomes the first female singer to headline the show since it started last six years.

Yvonne, also known as the Princess of Africa, is expected to mount the stage of the African Legends Night alongside other Ghanaian music stars to thrill audience to some of her popular songs such as “I am in love with the DJ”, “I am Burning Up”, “Thank You Mr. DJ”, Umqombothi (featured in the Hotel Rwanda movie) among others.

With musical beats spanning afro-traditional to a world sound imbedded into several tracks, the power of the music equals the power of Yvonne's clear social and spiritual advice to her audience.

The multiple award-winning Yvonne has been in the music industry for more than 25 years. She has shared the stage with megastars such as Bono, Angelique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Youssou N’Dour, Johnny Clegg, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

Onetime named by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 40 most powerful African celebrities, Yvonne has performed for the Queen of England Queen Elizabeth, former US President Bill Clinton, Ex-South African President Thabo Mbeki, and many other world leaders.

For the past six years, African Legends Night has celebrated musical icons. Notable performers include South Africa's legend and first headliner of the concert, Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddy Meiway, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Amakye Dede, Ghanaian ace Saxophonist Steve Bedi, Ben Brako, among others and a blend of artistes across Africa.

–

Credit: Global Media Alliance