Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has told the BBC that his popular ‘Mahama paper’ song was triggered by President John Mahama’s missing speech incident during his address to ECOWAS heads of state in Accra.

According to the controversial artiste, the song was not intended to flatter the president as has been interpreted by a section of society.

Ghana's President and immediate past ECOWAS Chairman, John Mahama shocked the gathering of heads of West African states and governments at an ECOWAS summit when he suddenly stopped in the middle of his speech and announced that some pages of his address were missing.

“Where is my speech…I am missing certain pages in my speech…,” he said, at first to himself, and then to the audience. As Ghana’s President searched for his missing speech, the audience including diplomats from the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond offered a thunderous applause.

Explaining the rationale behind the song for the first time, the ‘Kakai’ hitmaker said he was watching television the day the president got himself in the fix.

“I didn’t do that song for a political purpose, I wrote it out of love. I didn’t do it because of my President. One day I was watching TV and the president was speaking at the Conference Center and he was like ‘where is my page 13, I can’t find it,’ and I was like Mahama too why, where is his speech,” the ‘Chop kiss’ singer told Akwasi Sarpong.

Shatta, as he is also known, added that he is surprised the song has become such a hit.