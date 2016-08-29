Photo: Florence Obinim's message to her husband as he turns 39

The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim turned 39 on Monday, August 29. He was born on August 29, 1977.

The controversial man of God was recently in the news for publicly flogging two church members before his congregants and also under investigations for allegedly defrauding a man of GH¢11.6 million.

As he turns 39, his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim had this to say to him.

With a cozy photo to match, she posted on Facebook:

“No matter what I give you today, in the form of a gift, can never be matched up to what God has given me in the form of you.

Your arms are open when I need a hug and you show me the way whenever I get stuck in life.

No matter how hard I try, I can never put in words what you mean to me. Your support and love for the entire family is incredibly magnificent.

May the good Lord richly to bless you on this special day of yours to become a blessing to your generation and beyond.

Happy Birthday My Dear Husband!!!”



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com