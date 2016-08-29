Kwaw Kese, Medikal, Yaa Pono, Opanka, Stay Jay And Strongman On Lil Win "I Dont Think Far' All Star Remix

The theme, I Dont Think Far by comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is undoubtedly the current anthem on the street.

The actor after composing a song with I Dont Think Far featuring other Boss Nation Music artistes including Young Chorus,Sprmy and Top Kay seems to be getting positive response from fans and music lovers.

Few days after the original version was made available to the public, Lil Win made a remix of the song featuring Zack, Sherry Boss, Guru & Flowking Stone. As if that wasnt enough, he brings to us the All Star Cypher/Remix of the song.

This time, he features Medikal, Strongman Burner, Yaa Pono, Kwaw Kese, Stay Jay and Opanka.

Produced by Slo Deezy, the All Star Remix of I Dont Think Far by Lil Win will be out in no time soon.

If you missed the previous versions of I Dont Think Far, you can listen to them from below..

Listen Up - Lil Win Ft Top Kay, Young Chorus & Sprmy - I Dont Think Far (Original)

Lil Win Ft Guru, Flowking Stone, Zack, Sherry Boss - I Dont Think Far Remix