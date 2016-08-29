Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 29 August 2016 17:06 CET

Photos: Stonebwoy enskinned as 'Dancehall Warrior' by Tamale Paramount chief

By MyJoyOnline

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy was over the weekend enskinned as the “Dancehall Warrior” of Ghana or what is known in Dagbani as “Sapashini” by the Paramount Chief of Tamale, Gukpegu Naa (Naa Alhaji Abdulai).

The dancehall act was in Tamale over the weekend for a concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Gukpegu Naa, during the ceremony, said “Stonebwoy has been a powerful force that fights to defend his turf in the music industry. He uses his music as a tool to defend the weak and oppressed; he is a warrior. He is the Sapashini of Dancehall - Dancehall Sapashini.”

See photos below of the ceremony below:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you. ~ Brian Tracy
By: Brian Tracy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img