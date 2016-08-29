Photos: Stonebwoy enskinned as 'Dancehall Warrior' by Tamale Paramount chief

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy was over the weekend enskinned as the “Dancehall Warrior” of Ghana or what is known in Dagbani as “Sapashini” by the Paramount Chief of Tamale, Gukpegu Naa (Naa Alhaji Abdulai).

The dancehall act was in Tamale over the weekend for a concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Gukpegu Naa, during the ceremony, said “Stonebwoy has been a powerful force that fights to defend his turf in the music industry. He uses his music as a tool to defend the weak and oppressed; he is a warrior. He is the Sapashini of Dancehall - Dancehall Sapashini.”

See photos below of the ceremony below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com