General News | 29 August 2016 16:36 CET

Attendance for Shatta Wale's Indigo O2 Concert better than Sarkodie – Organisers

By zionfelix.net

Sarkodie had a successful concert somewhere in March this year with Shatta Wale also performing at the same venue on Friday, August 26.

Pundits have started comparing how mega the two shows were taking a lot of factors into consideration.

Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, organisers of both concerts has given an account of the two shows. He said attendance for Shatta Wale’s concert was “almost full to capacity.”

Speaking on Peace FM, the event organiser disclosed that both events had event goers showing up to have fun.

When asked if attendance for Sarkodie’s concert was up to Shatta Wale’s, which happened on Friday, he said no.

“Not full to capacity but attendance was perfect,” he said.

Mr Tawiah who could not give figures quickly gave reasons why attendance for both shows varied.

“March is winter time and August is summer time so sometimes you have to measure both but I would say the shows were wonderful adverts for Ghana,” he said.

He further asked Ghanaians not to compare the two shows but rejoice in order to make our artistes proud.

