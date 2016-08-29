22 Stars Lined Up In Enko Yie Movie

The camp of Kaakyire Movie Production is set to hit the market soon with new Twi movie dubbed, *Enko Yie* meaning Things are not moving on well, starring twenty two(22) stars.

The movie before even its release has been faced with a lot of controversies with some people ataking it from the political point of view which they see it as a blast of the current governance in Ghana.

Some people even have alleged that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is behind this movie which Kaakyire has said no to that.

The twenty two(22) stars featured in the *'Enko Yie'* movie are; Agya Koo, Lilwin, Akrobeto, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Kojo Poku Mahala, Otali, Big Akwes, Mercy Asiedu, Kyeiwaa, Wofa Opoku Mensah, Santo Boys Boys, Maa Dora, Maa Joyce, Paa George, Martha Joyce, Adwoa Foriwaa, Nana Poku, Twobo, Atobra, and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah.

The movie was produced by Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, a musician and an actor.