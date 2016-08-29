Who writes MzVee's 'patois' - Samini asks Richie

Multiple award-winning dancehall act Samini has waded into the ongoing dancehall beef between Kaakie and his fellow dancehall act, MzVee.

According to Samini, he doesn’t see anything wrong about both acts hitting hard at each other, but questioned the handlers of MzVee about the writer of her patois.

“In dancehall, beef is allowed; throwing shots at each other is allowed, even in hip-hop, artiste diss each other. In all this, it makes the industry more interesting; if there is an upcoming gig, it makes fans wanna come out in their numbers to support their respective acts.”

He added that the hype surrounding MzVee and Kaakie has gone down and that they should drop some vibes.

“I think they’ve slowed down too much, both MzVee and Kaakie should ginger the industry a little bit. MzVee should drop some few songs, but her patois tho, hey, Richie, who writes the patoi for MzVee,” Samini asked.