MTN Hit Maker Sensation, Emmanuela Is Set To Release Her Debut Single "ADONAI"

Emma, who pulled out of the Mtn Hit Maker competition had to fly back to the UK to seek medical attention due to ill health. She was the crowd's favorite, winning Golden moments in the competition twice with her smoth soothing voice and was heavily tipped to win the competition by patrons.

According to Emma, her God-father Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso who co-writes and produces most of her songs introduced her to the Mtn hits maker competition.

Emma said she saw it as a chance to learn more about the cultural values of Ghana, since she had been away from home for quite some time now." According to her, the experience gained from the competition is one, which will help her immensely,

"I love Ghana and Ghanaian music. I love every genre, from hiplife to hi life, but my preferred choice would fit right into the gospel family and with the support I have enjoyed over the last few weeks, I would say is overwhelming.

I promised my fans I was going to compensate them for pulling out of the competition with a beautiful song and staying true to my word my debut single 'intimacy with Christ' is out".

A song written by Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso and Emmanuela , this song talks about how passionate they both are about Christianity. it's a beautiful urban gospel track which is sure to touch base with Christian youth.

Emma has countless hits written and recorded but waiting for the right time to release them.

I am sure the gospel fraternity will embrace Emma's style and appeal signed onto Abbeam music production,

Emma is sure to go far with her music career, follow the link below for her song.