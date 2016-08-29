Tagged “Marriage is for two… not three”, Kobina Ansah's latest stage play, 'My Wife-In-Law', hits Accra on Saturday, 24th September, 2016. With a contemporary setting where a mother-in-law intrudes the marriage of her daughter and eventually falls for her in-law, 'My Wife-In-Law' is another high voltage, side-splitting comedy brewed in a pot of common sense.

The three-cast play which was launched on social media last May is finally ready to be premiered this September on Legon campus. It hinges on why whatever happens in a marriage should stay there, especially if couples can solve them. Typical of a Kobina Ansah play, there's a lot to learn and laugh about.

In this melodrama, Baaba invites her “bitter divorcee” of a mother who has a history of “snatching husbands at the speed of light” to help solve her marital problems. Her mother ends up worsening their challenges while trying to seduce Yoofi, Baaba's husband.

Kobina Ansah is known for his plays This Family Is Not For Sale Season 1, This Family Is Not For Sale Season 2 and I Want To Sue God! The The Mirror columnist is commonly identified with the wits, humor and lessons which accompany his works.

The iconic satirist confessed on his Facebook page, “If you think you had the loudest laugh at #IWantToSueGod, wait to see #MyWifeInLaw.”

'My Wife-In-Law' shows on University of Ghana campus. Venue is the R.S. Amegashie Hall inside the University of Ghana Business School. Time is 5pm and 8pm. Hotlines are +233-554-265-431 and +233-269-654-873.

This play is a brainchild of Kobina Ansah's Scribe Productions.