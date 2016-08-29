Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 29 August 2016 11:41 CET

Afro Heritage Awards Ella Mensah

By Daily Guide
Ella Mensah at the event
Ella Mensah at the event

Actress Ella Mensah was over the weekend honoured at the 2016 edition of Afro Heritage Broadcasting and Entertainment Award (AHBEA) in the USA for her contribution to the African film industry.

She becomes the first Ghanaian actress to pick the award after years of acting in both Ghanaian and Nigerian movies.

She was among several other African actors who were also honoured at the award ceremony, primarily established for Nigerian entertainers.

The AHBEA is aimed at recognising talents in the entertainment and broadcasting industry. The 2016 edition took place on August 20, 2016 at Phoenix Hall, 15152 Bellaire Blvd, Houston TX.

Other distinguished honourees were Pete Edochie, Sadiq Daba, Rev Elizabeth Ameye, Desmond Elliott, Saidi Balogun, Fabian Olojede, based in South Africa, Bimbo Oshin, OdunladeAdekola and Dayo D1 Adeneye, among others.

Ella is currently one of the successful Ghanaian actresses in Nollywood.

Not many Ghanaians have been filming in Nigeria lately, but the mother of one has been filming out there almost every time, and continues to make headlines in her home country and Nigerian.

She has gradually become a household name in both countries.

A talented actress is always remembered for roles in notable films such as 'Educated Housemaids', '11am', 'Mirabel', 'Crime To Christ', 'Playboy', 'Couples On Fire' and many more.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50   Email: [email protected] )

General News

