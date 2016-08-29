Bass Awards Ready To Roll

The fourth edition of the Bass Awards will be held in December this year, according to the organisers.

The awards scheme is an annual event that seeks to reward African reggae and dancehall musicians in Ghana.

Preparations for this year's event have begun with a series of intensive technical review sessions that seek to overhaul the entire awards scheme as parts of efforts to revamp the scheme.

This year's event, being the fourth year, promises to build on the giant strides taken last year to propel the industry to the next level.

The board of the awards scheme decided to begin the awards process with a series of consultations which include meetings with disc jockeys (DJs), industry players and musicians in a bid to broaden the base of the awards and make it more responsive to the needs of the industry.

The selection committee is made up of some of the industry players which include Empress Lomo of Radio Gold, King Lagazee of Hitz FM, Fiifi Selah of Pluzz FM and Nana Dubwise, a producer at Pluzz FM and a DJ.

There will be a stakeholder's forum to address some of the concerns of stakeholders, a nominees' jam and the main awards night which will feature a blend of contemporary and veteran reggae artistes.

The awards scheme has a board that supervises the nomination and selection process which involves public voting.

Some of the past award winners include Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku, Tsidi Fari, Dr Knii Lante and A.K Songstress.

