Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, has appealed to young and upcoming musicians in the local music industry to take interest in opera music.

Kojo Antwi, also known as Mr Music Man, made the call recently at 'Accra Symphony Orchestra and Lumina Time With Musicians', held at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Christ Temple, saying, “I'm hopeful seeing young people involved in opera music in Ghana.”

As part of preparations to the big event to hit the country dubbed 'Accra Goes To The Opera', Lumina and the Accra Symphony Orchestra last Wednesday held its second of series of pre-concert performances for musicians to give them an exclusive feel of their music before the main concert in September.

“I was wondering what to expect on my way here but I wasn't disappointed. To my surprise, it wasn't just Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, Pavarotti kinds of opera music but also African tunes turn into opera music,” Kojo Antwi said.

“The re-arranged version of Osibisa's 'Woyawoya', Fela Kuti's 'Lady' and Manu Dibango's 'Soul Makossa' with their operatic voices affirms the future for this group. I believe it's time to support and embrace our own,” the maestro added.

The group performed under the spell of the conductor's baton from the very first enthusiastic swing, classical arias and choruses that have become mainstream favourites like 'O Fortuna', 'Queen Of The Night', among others.

They exhibited their expertise in transforming and modernising cross-cultural music with grace and the touch of class in every performance with 'You'll Never Walk Alone', 'Canto Della Terra', among others.

This got the audience enthralled on the orchestra as they engaged in what one could be described as an emotional outpouring of musical expressions.

Kojo Antwi promised working with the group in the near future, saying, “I am planning something and it will be beautiful to have them on board. I must say thank Dr Mensa Otabil for creating such a group, we will do our part in supporting such a worthy cause. For me, seeing young men and women doing this kind of music gives me hope.”

BY Scholastica Nyarko