StarBuzz Hits TV Screens

Serious Productions, a multimedia production and events firm based in Accra, is set to roll out a new exciting entertainment programme with stellar content called StarBuzz.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serious Productions, Charles Adu Koranteng, popularly known in the media circles as Mc Coaches, “StarBuzz is a new string of hundred percent entertainments to hit the screens, featuring up-to-date celebrity news and lifestyle, gossip, exclusive interviews and behind the scenes, most current music videos and a lot of more juicy entertainment thrills.”

He said, “Ghanaians are in for a real treat of a different and absolute entertainment experience.”

Mr Adu Koranteng added that the new show “will not join the regular entertainment shows we are used to on our screens, rather StarBuzz will capture attention of viewers right from beginning to end of the show which is expected to air for 30 minutes each week.”

He said entertainment lovers should expect segments like buzz 360, save the date, celebrity interviews & lifestyle, CEO's playlist, one-on-one, throw backs, among others.

He also revealed a surprise for viewers each week, stating that the target of StarBuzz, unlike regular entertainment shows, includes corporate Ghana.

The show will also seek to empower the youth through a specially designed youth empowerment initiative which will be launched together with the show.

StarBuzz is expected to be aired anytime soon on TV. The premiering date is yet to be confirmed, but anxious fans can visit StarBuzz social media pages for excerpts.