MzVee Has Never Had Sex

The 2016 BET nominee, MzVee, on an interview on Delay Show addressed several industry and personal issues, including her sex life.

The 'Natural Girl' singer made it clear that she’s still a virgin. Even though it came out in a comic way, attempts to get her to straighten things out for viewers still rendered same results.

She believes she is more engulfed in music now and doesn’t have enough time for a relationship. “I meet people all the time, I just don’t think it’s that important of a matter for me now,” she responded when she was asked if she hasn’t met the right guy yet.

In other topics of the interview, the arguably one of the cemented feminine faces of dancehall expressed her love for music and made it clear she doesn’t like to be boxed.

“I love music and do all genres of music, hip-hop, RnB, dancehall and what-not. And I believe being labelled as a dancehall artiste is not what I want,” she said.

-Atinkafmonline