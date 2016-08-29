Popular Ghanaian rap artiste, Ko-jo Cue, has made public his ambition to become president of Ghana.

The BBnZ Live artiste, born Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, made his presidential ambition public with a new campaign dubbed 'Ko-Jo Cue For President', ahead of Ghana's 2016 general elections on December 7.

Also, there are indications that his record label is putting up a concert dubbed 'Ko-jo Cue For President' in Accra this weekend to further shove Ko-Jo Cue's agenda.

“Vote 4 (for) me, make I chop president, Ago (I will) make you vice president-Native Funk Lords [email protected] _official& @bbnzlive present Ko-jo Cue for president,” the rapper confirmed on Instagram after posting a 'Ko-Jo Cue For President' artwork.

The said concert will take place on September 3 at the Alliance Française in Accra, and it is anticipated to bring together a lot of other Ghanaian artistes and music fans to support Ko-Jo.

Ko-Jo remains one of the best hip-hop and Afro-pop talents to come out of Kumasi.

In 2014, he dropped his mixtape titled 'The Shining' to incredible reviews from critics. The mixtape went on to be downloaded more than 12,000 times and trended on social media for two weeks. His 2015 single titled 'Lavender' has charted on more than six major radio stations in Ghana. It was remixed by DJ Kess (the most famous Ghanaian female DJ) and he followed it with his first official video months later.

Come September 3, he is expected to make a statement with his 'Ko-Jo Cue For President' campaign.

The rapper will also be announcing his forthcoming album very soon.

