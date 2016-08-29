Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 29 August 2016 10:36 CET

Photos: Miss Malaika winner marries Kofi Bucknor's son

By yen.com.gh

Miss Malaika 2011 winner, Geraldine Partington married her longtime sweetheart in a traditional ceremony in Accra over the weekend.

Gerry, as she is affectionately called, made her relationship with her beau, Kojo official in a blue themed traditional wedding at an undisclosed location in the capital city.

The pair is said to have dated for over five years before taking their relationship to the next level.

After winning Miss Malaika, Gerry pursued a masters in International Business at a French university where she graduated successfully.

In 2011, Gerry ‘controversially’ beat 9 other contestants to win the Miss Malaika crown.

General News

Never can a Team work effectively without communication.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img