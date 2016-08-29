Photos: Miss Malaika winner marries Kofi Bucknor's son

Miss Malaika 2011 winner, Geraldine Partington married her longtime sweetheart in a traditional ceremony in Accra over the weekend.

Gerry, as she is affectionately called, made her relationship with her beau, Kojo official in a blue themed traditional wedding at an undisclosed location in the capital city.

The pair is said to have dated for over five years before taking their relationship to the next level.

After winning Miss Malaika, Gerry pursued a masters in International Business at a French university where she graduated successfully.

In 2011, Gerry ‘controversially’ beat 9 other contestants to win the Miss Malaika crown.