Natasha Odoi wins 2016 Voice Factory

Natasha Odoi emerged winner of the third edition of Citi FM's music talent hunt reality show, Voice Factory: Gospel Edition.

She beat competition from three others; Kakra Mills Robertson, Elizabeth Joseph and Godslove Cudjoe, to win the ultimate prize of GHc 5, 000.

Unlike the previous rounds, the judges; JB Allotey, Edinam Brice Davis and KK Kabobo, had a 100 percent say in who emerged winner at the finale which was held at the forecourt of Citi FM.

The event saw gospel songstress Ohemaa Mercy, who was a guest judge, and The Preachers treat the crowd to melodious tunes which definitely set the pace for the contenders.

But was an all-girl party as Godslove, Kakra, Elizabeth and Natasha serenaded the audience with heartfelt ministrations.

Song after song they exhibited their singing exuberance in three rounds of ministration to the scrutiny of the judges.

The audience however was under no pressure to pick a winner and they made good use of their dancing shoes and sang along with the four especially during the praise round of ministerations.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/ctifmonline.com/Ghana