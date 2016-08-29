Asumadu Teams Up With Brainy & Ruff N Smooth On “She's Feeling Me”, Drops Sept. 13

Ghanaian rap artiste and owner of Asuma 10 Records, Asumadu has announced a new Afrobeats single featuring Ben Brainy and Ahkan of Hiplife/Afrobeats group, Ruff N Smooth.

The song titled “She’s Feeling Me” and produced by Apya is scheduled for release on Asumadu’s birthday, September 13.

According to Asumadu, “’She’s Feeling Me’ is about a lady who has an interest in a guy but can’t make a step ahead to make her intentions clear due to fear.”

Explaining why he featured Ahkan instead of other artistes, he said “Ruff N Smooth is a group that I have been following for about six years now, especially Ahkan. To the best of my knowledge, they made Afro-pop music known in Africa before Nigerians began to record the genre. She’s Feeling Me too is Afro Pop which working with Ahkan will make the song a banger.”

The U&a Kloddin brand ambassador assured his fans to expect something different from the normal tunes he uses to release.

“My ardent followers should expect me performing on all the biggest stages African and beyond as am building on this single ‘She’s Feeling Me’ to become one of the most sought after musicians in the near future,” he said.

The rapper who was recently verified on Facebook after hitting 100k followers is a presenter on Kumasi-based campus radio Mynd Fm.