New Music: Dannyboi (@Dannyboicray) - Everybody + Flavour

Spanking hot and fresh on the airwaves is talented rap ace and extraordinary producer “DANNYBOI” who is back with two singles he dubbed EVERYBODY & FLAVOUR.

The Abuja breed with real names DANIEL NKEMAKOLAM who is currently unsigned to any record label is introducing a new movement he tagged "A LEGEND IS BORN SEASON" to promote his debut masterpiece mixtape he simply called #ALIB_TheMixtape.

The new singles "EVERYBODY" & "FLAVOUR" is highly attributed with very nutritious contents and is guaranteed to get you off your feet.

EVERYBODY AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK:

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/uciiw28omw/DannyBoi_Ft_Lil_Piro_-_EVERYBODY.mp3

FLAVOUR AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK:

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/mf6ypsg8jd/DannyBoi_-_FLAVOUR.mp3