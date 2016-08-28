I'll Consider Giving Sarkodie 50% Shares In UT Bank - Kofi Amoabeng

The founder and chief executive officer of UT Bank and the president of its parent, UT Holdings, Prince Kofi Amoabeng says rapper Sarkodie is his very good friend.

The 64-year-old on Accra FM’s entertainment show with DJ Premiere said he likes the “Adonai” rapper for his good works.

He said he has a strong feeling of affection for most of his songs but cannot mention the title of any. Mr Amoabeng, however, managed to mention Sarkodie “Choices” as one of his favourites among Obidi’s tall list of songs.

On the rumour that Sarkodie has shares in his business, he disclosed that “Its never true. I think it because they see me hanging out with him that’s why but its never true”.

He admitted hearing the rumour but laughed it off when it came to his notice.

The CEO concluded that he is ready to give Sarkodie shares if he is interested.

“If he wants 50%, I will probably consider giving it to him because he stands well and he is my idol.” the old boy of Adisadel College told DJ Premiere on Entertainment Capital.”