Klint Da Drunk Apologies To Ghanaians

The organizers of the maiden diplomatic comedy show supposed to hit the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday, Friday, August 26th, have rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for the cancelation of the program at a very latter hour of the evening.

The program dubbed “Let Ghana Laugh” is aimed at bringing Ghanaians from various angles, together with the Political heads from the over 20 political parties in a special night to laugh together, whiles easing the high tension mounting in the country due to the upcoming general elections in December.

Speaking at the scene of the event cancelation last night, the Head of the Organizing team; John Bosco Tieyiri stated that the unfortunate cancelation is due to some technical challenges beyond control.

“…I have just being informed that some key people expected to attend the event, including the President of the Republic and the Leader of the biggest opposition party; Nana Akufo Addo, among others won’t be able to honor the invitation due to various reasons; and the main purpose of this event won’t be achieved without their presence. We have therefore decided to reschedule the event to a later date, which will be announced soon, and all tickets sold will be valid on that date. We are so sorry for the inconvenience, he said”.

On his part, the main comedian billed to entertain the audience; Klint da Drunk, expressed his profound apology for this unfortunate incident.

“…I have come all the way from Nigerian to join hands with all of Ghana to preach peace towards your elections, and I am very sad that this event couldn’t hold today. My apologies to all my fans, friends and everyone who were going to be part of us tonight, but I want to assure all Ghanaians that I will be back for this event when the new date is set, and together, we can work towards maintaining the peace and stability being enjoyed in this country. I love Ghana very much and I wish you well”, the top Nigerian Comedian said.

The management of the Ghanaian comedy King; DKB who was billed to stage alongside his 9ja brother, also added their voice in apologizing to Ghanaians and their fans for the unfortunate cancelation, and is assuring all to stay calm whiles a new and appropriate date is set for the show.