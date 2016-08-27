DKAMG Media Launches SHATTA TV Series

A new television series christened SHATTA TV series filled with a combination of twists, comedy, suspense and fun while teaching life lessons is set to hit Ghanaian TV screens.

The 30-minutes exciting and must-watch funny satirical drama is produced by DKAMG MEDIA, a top-notch West African film production company.

SHATTA is a dramatic comedy TV series which is set to dominate an era where Mexican, Indian and Spanish soap operas have become an inevitable spice on Ghanaian TV screens.

The drama, full of hilarious moments, features Strika of NETFLIX's award-winning Beast Of No Nation, veteran Actress Adwoa Smart, Ibrahim Idrees (Too Much of Junka Town), Deborah Vanessa, Roselyn Ngissah, Yaa Baby, Katie Emerson (one of London's most celebrated actresses) and a host of other super-interesting personalities.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, Kofi Awuah, producer and director of the series, said it targets the youth to educate and entertain them on life lessons.

He said the series shows a cosmopolitan avenue with diverse group of people capturing everyday activities in a satirical drama with a lot of comical undertone with quality concept.

“It is expected to serve Ghanaians with a co-equal to the top of the chart series like 'Empire', 'Game of Thrones' and would be aired at the peak times of TV stations,'' he said .

Mr Awuah disclosed that the series comes with 13 episodes per season with at a total of 15 seasons to be aired with great cinematic excellence to project Ghanaian talent on the international arena.