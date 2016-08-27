Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame Nominated For All Africa Music Awards

This year's edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which is being organised to celebrate the rich musical heritage of Africa and her talented artistes for the economic growth of the continent will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, November 6.

Two of Ghana's award-winning hiplife artistes, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame, are among some music stars from Africa and around the globe to be honoured for their contribution to African music at this year's edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA 2016).

The two celebrated hiplife artistes were nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa category which also has Brymo, Flavour, Sidikiba Diabate, Tekno and Wizkid.

The event, according to the organisers, is expected to attract over 2,500 guests from various African countries.

The excitement is expected to be bigger as a number of renowned African artistes have been invited to perform at the event.

Public voting in all categories begins on Tuesday, August 30. Some of the activities lined up ahead of the main event include Africa Music Summit on Friday, November 4 and the AFRIMA Music Village, an open musical concert featuring nominees and other top billed music stars.

By George Clifford Owusu