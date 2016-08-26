Elanred x Sharon Ojong Summer 2016 Style Guide
Stand out this coming dry season with these must-have pieces from Elanred's Summer 2016 Style Edit.
From free spirited essentials like flare pants, cropped denim, cut-out culottes, co-ords, off-the-shoulder blouses with matching pants, and a simple white dress from Nigerian fashion brands like Amarelis Atelier, Belois Couture, Kale & Kulema and Elanred store itself, these looks are the new rules, are great for when you want to cool down, and can easily be transformed from day to night wear.
LOOK 1
Dress: Elanred Store
Scarf: Retrospective Lagos
LOOK 2
Blouse & Pants: Amarelis Atelier
LOOK 3
Blouse: Elanred
Culottes: Belois Couture
Shoes: Heels.com.ng
LOOK 4
Blouse & Denim: Elanred
Shoes: Gbemisokes
LOOK 5
Head-to-toe: Kale & Kulema
Photography: Bernard Okulaja (@BernardOkulaja)
Model & Stylist: Sharon Ojong (www.sharonojong.com)
Makeup: Fred Ebikeme (@FredMakeover)
Hair: Make Me Salon (@MakeMeSalon)
Styling Assistants: Erezi Ebelu & Sito Charles
BTS Visuals: D.E.E.V.A.S (@deevasworld)