Elanred x Sharon Ojong Summer 2016 Style Guide

Stand out this coming dry season with these must-have pieces from Elanred's Summer 2016 Style Edit.

​From free spirited essentials like flare pants, cropped denim, cut-out culottes, co-ords, off-the-shoulder blouses with matching pants, and a simple white dress from Nigerian fashion brands like Amarelis Atelier, Belois Couture, Kale & Kulema and Elanred store itself, these looks are the new rules, are great for when you want to cool down, and can easily be transformed from day to night wear.

LOOK 1

Dress: Elanred Store

​Scarf: Retrospective Lagos

LOOK 2

Blouse & Pants: Amarelis Atelier

LOOK 3

Blouse: Elanred

Culottes: Belois Couture

Shoes: Heels.com.ng

LOOK 4

Blouse & Denim: Elanred

Shoes: Gbemisokes

LOOK 5

Head-to-toe: Kale & Kulema

Photography: Bernard Okulaja (@BernardOkulaja)

Model & Stylist: Sharon Ojong (www.sharonojong.com)

Makeup: Fred Ebikeme (@FredMakeover)

Hair: Make Me Salon (@MakeMeSalon)

Styling Assistants: Erezi Ebelu & Sito Charles

BTS Visuals: D.E.E.V.A.S (@deevasworld)