Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Nollywood Media | 26 August 2016 23:25 CET

Elanred x Sharon Ojong Summer 2016 Style Guide

By SHARON OJONG

Stand out this coming dry season with these must-have pieces from Elanred's Summer 2016 Style Edit.

​From free spirited essentials like flare pants, cropped denim, cut-out culottes, co-ords, off-the-shoulder blouses with matching pants, and a simple white dress from Nigerian fashion brands like Amarelis Atelier, Belois Couture, Kale & Kulema and Elanred store itself, these looks are the new rules, are great for when you want to cool down, and can easily be transformed from day to night wear.

LOOK 1
Dress: Elanred Store
Scarf: Retrospective Lagos

LOOK 2
Blouse & Pants: Amarelis Atelier

LOOK 3
Blouse: Elanred
Culottes: Belois Couture
Shoes: Heels.com.ng

LOOK 4
Blouse & Denim: Elanred
Shoes: Gbemisokes
LOOK 5
Head-to-toe: Kale & Kulema

Photography: Bernard Okulaja (@BernardOkulaja)
Model & Stylist: Sharon Ojong (www.sharonojong.com)
Makeup: Fred Ebikeme (@FredMakeover)
Hair: Make Me Salon (@MakeMeSalon)
Styling Assistants: Erezi Ebelu & Sito Charles
BTS Visuals: D.E.E.V.A.S (@deevasworld)

Nollywood Media

DON'T GAIN THE WORLD AND LOSE YOUR SOUL.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img