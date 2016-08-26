This week, fans of the increasingly popular Glo-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, are in for another exciting package in the family entertainment series on UTV.

In the episode entitled “Half bread and Puff-puff”, viewers will be treated to more laughter and challenging life lessons as this episode's plot dissects the subject of dating and marriage amongst eligible ladies in contemporary African society. The preference of some ladies for overseas-based suitors is scoffed at in this thought-provoking episode.

Mama G with the warring ladies.

This episode casts leading actors from Nollywood like the famous Mama G (Patience Ozokwor) who plays the role of Madam Christiana, Sani Danja who acts as the lover boy Malik and vivacious Bimbo Akintola who stars as Ufoma.

To find out the meaning of “puff puff” and “half bread”, viewers across Ghana will have to tune to UTV at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Professor Johnbull with Mama G.

Those who watch will also discover the new tricks of some desperate unmarried women and their latest love preferences. The fight between Bimbo Akintola (Ufoma) and Bidemi Kosoko (Jumoke) over Sani Danja (Malik), a Spain-based Casanova, is a must-watch as it is really rib-cracking and educative at the same time.

How is this love triangle resolved? What are the views of the peerless Mama G on the phenomenon of ladies running after rich men? What will be the conclusion of bombastic Professor Johnbull and how many new verbose adjectives will he deploy in this episode? Viewers will find out all these in this weekend package on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Professor Johnbull with Malik (Sani Danja)

“Viewers should not miss “Half bread and Puff-puff” episode of the rave-of-the-moment TV drama series”, Glo advised in a statement on the series.