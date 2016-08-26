Socrate Sarfo Endorses Akwesi Aboagye

Controversial film maker and showbiz analyst,Socrate Sarfo has endorsed ace broadcast journalist, Akwasi Aboagye as the best entertainment show host.

In Ghana,the entertainment industry is blessed with popular entertainment show hosts such as Sammy Flex of Pluzz Fm, Dr.Who (Hot Fm,)Dr Cann (Happy Fm) ,Akwesi Aboagye(Neat/Peace Fm) Dave Hammer (Hello FM) Dj Murphy Lee (Storm Fm) and many others.

But to Socrate Sarfo ,Akwesi Aboagye who is the morning show host at Neat Fm and also anchors Peace Fm's 'Entertainment Review Show on Thursdays and Saturdays,for many years has distinctively anchored the Peace FM’s 'Entertainment Review' show which has really distinguished him (Akwesi Aboagye) as the best entertainment show host in the country presently.

Socrate ,who is also a regular pundit on the 'Entertainment Review show', made the pronouncement when he took his turn to comment on the feud between hiplife music self -acclaimed originator,Reggie Rockstone and award winning sound engineer,Buddy Roro:

"Akwesi ,i wouldn't want to say anything because am short of words_today i can confidently say you are simply the "Don King" of entertainment shows.

"Just look at the way you handled Reggie and Buddy Roro who are two heavy weights in the industry with dazzling questions_Akwesi,for many years you have successfully anchored this show and you have again proved that you are truly the best entertainment show host in the country",Socrate quipped.

The 'Hot Fork' film maker;Socrate, again commended Akwesi Aboagye for accepting he erred and taking a bold step to apologise to his listeners and his pundits when he(Akwesi Aboagye) abruptly ended the show as a result of a disagreement between him and his panelists a forth night ago.

The 'Entertainment Review' show is produced by Eugene Osofo - Nkansah