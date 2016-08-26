Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 26 August 2016 11:41 CET

Ko-Jo Cue To Perform @ Alliance Française

By Daily Guide

Kumasi-based hip-hop/Afro artiste, Ko-Jo Cue, will on Saturday, September 3, rock Alliance Française in Accra with a concert that is set to thrill fans with a cool fusion of hip-hop and highlife.

Dubbed 'Cue For President', the concert will unveil compositions with lyrics that comment on Ghana's future alongside a vivid blend of rhythms, beats and stagecraft that will send audiences to the dance floor.

In April 2014, he released a single called 'Corolla Music', and it went viral, sparking a conversation about local hip-hop on YFM. The success of the song caught the attention of hip-hop star, E.L, who reached out to him so the two acts could collaborate.

He later released 'Low Key', the result of collaboration with E.L and the single quickly became a favourite on radio playlists across the country. It also served as the first single to his then anticipated mixtape titled 'The Shining'.

In September 2014, he released 'The Shining' as his first project on BBnZ Live. The project turned out to be more than a mixtape and felt more like a free album. It was downloaded more than 12,000 times and earned critical praise from pundits and fans alike.

General News

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
